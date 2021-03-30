The Floyd County Board of Elections has changed former Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady's termination to a resignation in lieu of termination after Brady appealed the decision.
The process has been slowed, Board Chair Melanie Conrad said, by Brady's attorney dealing with severe issues resulting from a COVID-19 infection. The appeal was filed shortly after Brady was fired from the post.
Now, instead of going through a hearing, they've simply changed the documentation of the termination.
"It's actually what we wanted to do in the first place," Conrad said.
This new documentation also removes the second reprimand from the file, which was "on the basis of repeated failure to meet performance objectives."
The board made its decision to fire Brady form the position after two reprimands, one after verbally haranguing a member of the public during an election board meeting and the second after an audit found approximately 3,000 ballots in the Nov. 3 race weren’t initially counted.
County Attorney Virginia Harman explained that this way it's all around a lot cheaper and easier for the county. They no longer have to pay for an attorney for the board of elections for an adversarial hearing.
"Just the cost of the hearing would be expensive, but we hadn't scheduled it at this point because (Brady's) attorney had been sick with COVID-19... so we waited until she was well," Harman said.
Brady's former position has been posted on the county website for about a week. Conrad said she knows of least one person from another county's elections office that has voiced interest.