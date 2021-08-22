Residents have an open invitation to offer input into a new land development blueprint for Rome and Floyd County through Wednesday.
Consultants with Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative have set up shop in the Coosa Room of the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk. They're available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday to take public comment.
A series of "Planapalooza" events kicked off Friday night to start the lengthy process of modernizing the Unified Land Development Code.
TP&UDC founding principal Brian Wright said Saturday afternoon that he's been surprised at the lack of really divisive issues between participants thus far.
"We'll take all that we learn (during the public outreach phase), synthesize that and work on writing the draft," Wright said. "We're trying to move things forward pretty rapidly so we don't lose all the good thinking and continuity of thought."
The consultants held specific focus group discussions Saturday related to neighborhoods & housing and architecture & design, along with a session devoted entirely to downtown Rome.
During the well-attended discussion on neighborhoods & housing, Wright pointed out that when there is a laser focus on affordability there tends to be less consideration of an area's character.
Contractor David Clonts contributed insight on new construction. He acknowledged the need for multifamily development across the community but said that 26- and 27-year-old millennial types also want affordable single family homes.
Wright suggested that, going forward, there should be some emphasis given to new housing developments that offer a sense of community instead of impersonal subdivisions.
One way to do that, he noted, is to allow opportunities in new "communities" for commercial development. In that scenario, residents wouldn't have to jump in their car to run out for groceries or make a trip to the dentist.
The consultant team will make a progress report, open to the public, on Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the City Auditorium, 601 Broad St.
Their timeline to create a new ULDC shows a preliminary draft being ready for community leaders late this fall. A public comment period would follow into the winter. After some further tweaking, a final document is expected to be ready for adoption sometime in the spring of 2022.