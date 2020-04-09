An official with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday that state health officials are aware that at least one resident of at long term care facility in Gordon County -- The Oaks at Fairmount -- has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Oaks is a 24-bed assisted living facility on Highway 411 in Fairmount. An employee who answered the phone on Thursday said no one would be available to talk about the situation at the facility.
Courtney Taylor, director of the Gordon County Emergency Management Agency, referred questions related to confirmed cases or patient information to the DPH, saying he is only provided numbers, not detail.
Taylor did confirm his agency has worked with The Oaks to provide the business with additional personal protective equipment at their request. He said that equipment has been delivered.
Such facilities have been especially vulnerable for the coronavirus due to patients and residents advanced age and health issues.
Georgia Department of Public Health spokesperson Nancy Nydam declined to confirm the information or release details Thursday but said the state agency will be releasing an updated list of long term care facilities on Friday.
In a list released on April 3, the state listed COVID-19 outbreaks in 47 long term care facilities, including Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rome.
Floyd County cases continue slow, steady rise
The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Floyd County rose by two to 99 as of noon. While the cases continue to rise locally and regionally, they're not mirroring the rapid rise of cases in many metro-Atlanta counties as well as two counties in South Georgia.
As of noon, Fulton County had 1,276 cases and 45 deaths, Dougherty County had 1,020 cases and 62 deaths, Cobb county had 628 cases with 29 deaths, Gwinnett County had 603 cases and 17 deaths, Clayton County had 297 cases and 11 deaths, Hall County had 238 cases and no deaths, Henry County had 225 cases and three deaths, Lee County had 212 cases and 14 deaths and Bartow County had 196 cases and 12 deaths.
In Georgia there are 10,566 people diagnosed with the disease with 2,159 being treated in hospitals statewide.
Over 41,000 Georgians have been tested, which leaves approximately 30,000 who have tested negative for COVID-19. However, DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said earlier because of the differences in reporting by the various facilities doing the testing, “the negatives are underrepresented.”
Local hospitals are treating 15 people confirmed with COVID-19 as well as 42 patients awaiting test results. There have also been 16 patients whose test results have come back negative for a COVID-19 infection.
Up to this point there have been 81 deaths in long term care facilities in Georgia, Nydam said. One local nursing home resident who had the disease passed away on Wednesday, bringing the death toll in Floyd County to 4.
Regionally, Polk County had 22 cases and no deaths, Gordon County had 26 cases and three deaths and Chattooga County has reported 5 cases and one death.