Candidates vying for Republican Party nominations addressed several hot button issues within the GOP, including transgender sports participation, critical race theory, tax cuts and immigration, during a Tuesday luncheon.
Jennifer Strahan, who is running for the 14th Congressional District seat, spoke at the beginning of the Floyd County GOP Women’s luncheon. She said, if elected, she plans to focus on policy.
“Georgia deserves a representative who’s going to take a serious and sober approach to the job and make it about serving you,” Strahan said. “When did politics become about celebrity status over serving your fellow constituents?”
Strahan is challenging incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has gotten national attention throughout her first year in office. Four other Republicans also are running in the May 24 primary.
Fresh off a marathon last day session at the state Capitol, Butch Miller, who has been serving as the senator for Georgia District 49 since 2010, is running for lieutenant governor.
Miller talked about his family and upbringing, and how that has impacted his career in politics so far.
Three other Republicans also are seeking their party’s nomination after Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced he would not run for reelection.
Several speakers at the luncheon are seeking to unseat Republican incumbents.
Robert Watson is running against state Rep. Eddie Lumsden for the House District 12 seat. Watson said he’s “not a politician, but a plain-spoken man.”
He was the first to bring up transgender rights and sports participation, which quickly became one of the hot topics at the gathering.
“I don’t believe in gender reassignment surgery to begin with. ... I think it’s a very important commentary on the world we live in where we have to announce that I’m a man,” Watson said.
Both Derek Keeney and Jeff Lewis are running for the District 52 senate seat currently held by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler.
Keeney talked about his work as the chair of the Bartow County Board of Education, as well as guiding the school system during the 2020 pandemic.
“When we returned to in-person classes in August 2020, we made masks optional. ... It should be the parents’ decision whether or not to mask their kids,” Keeney said, referring to the recent legislation Gov. Brian Kemp signed that banned mask mandates in the state.
Lewis addressed a recently filed ethics complaint accusing him of not submitting a state House campaign finance report since 2012, when he listed over $75,000 in assets. The state ethics commission staff is reviewing the complaint.
The former state representative from Bartow County said he hadn’t heard of the complaint until reading about it in the Rome News-Tribune this past weekend. He said he has not received an official notice but is in the process of looking into the complaint.
Lewis also touched on transgender sports participation, stating that it is putting women’s sports in danger. He also spoke in support of the new state elections law and stricter border security.
Toward the end of the meeting, state House District 13 Rep. Katie Dempsey spoke about legislation passed in the House Monday during the last night of the session.
One of her challengers, Brad Barnes, also took the stage to talk about his campaign. This is the second time Barnes has challenged Dempsey in a GOP primary.