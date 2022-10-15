An investigator’s notes revealed significant flaws in the handling of an investigation by the Aragon police chief into assaults on two young girls in Polk County.
Aragon Police Chief Brad Loyd was suspended, and later reinstated, after allegations regarding a conflict of interest in the two child abuse cases were reported to his department. An investigation by the Rome Police Department determined that Loyd’s close ties to the family of the suspect in the two assaults within his jurisdiction, and another in nearby Cedartown, colored his actions in the case.
The RPD was requested by Aragon Mayor Debbie Pittman to investigate those allegations concerning Loyd. That resulting investigative summary, obtained through the Open Records Act, brings up several concerns with Loyd’s conduct during the child abuse investigation.
On June 28 Loyd took over the investigation into the reported rape of a 13-year-old girl at a friend’s house. Since the APD isn’t a full-time police agency, the Polk County Police Department initially responded to the report. At that time Loyd chose to respond and to investigate the case.
As he arrived at the home, body cam footage shows him speaking with the Polk PD officer who initially responded and then approaching the suspect and his father at their home.
“Loyd then asks the suspect what happened... Loyd indicated he does not know what happened and he is trying to get both sides of the story,” RPD Capt. Mark Tison wrote in the internal investigation report. “During the interview it is obvious the suspect and his father already know about the allegations. (The father) references other persons who have been contacting him about the incident.”
During that discussion, Loyd does not read the 14-year-old suspect his Miranda rights. The father of the suspect talks about Loyd going fishing with the suspect and comments that Loyd knows the suspect well enough to know if he’s lying. Loyd takes the suspect’s phone, with his father’s permission, to search for contact between the suspect and Victim A. But Loyd doesn’t read the suspect his Miranda rights until he speaks with the suspect and his father for the third time.
Miranda rights are customarily given to criminal suspects advising them of their right to silence and protection under the law from self incrimination.
Later, when Loyd first interviews Victim A and her mother he immediately reads them their Miranda rights.
“I asked him if he typically interviews a suspect before interviewing victims,” Tison wrote. “He stated he typically does not but that is just the way this case fell. He noted PCPD had already spoken with (Victim A). ... I then asked Loyd if he normally advises victims of their Miranda rights. He stated this was the first time he has done this. When asked why he did it this time, he stated this is the first time he has handled a case like this.”
The anomalies in how Loyd was treating the case caused his then Assistant Chief of Police Paul Mazzuca to file a complaint with the city’s mayor.
On July 12, Mazzuca penned a letter to Pittman voicing concerns brought to him about Loyd by the mother of Victim A. The mother of Victim A stated she felt Loyd had revealed information concerning the case to the suspect’s family. The RPD investigation found no evidence to back up this claim.
Investigation
As part of the internal investigation, Tison did uncover several issues including clear violations of departmental policies.
The mothers of both victims, referred to in this story as Victim A and Victim B, accused Loyd of having a conflict of interest because of his ties to the family, including the fact that he was dating the suspect’s cousin.
This accusation is undisputed.
“Loyd recognized the conflict at the onset of the first case and he acknowledged if one of his officers were in the same situation, he would not want them working the case,” Tison wrote. “The preponderance of evidence suggests his relationship to the suspect influenced his decision.”
Another issue is the failure of Loyd to report an instance of alleged child abuse. Police, like teachers and other caregivers, are required by Georgia law to report instances of child abuse.
OCGA 19-7-5 states: “Any person or official required of this code section to report a suspected case of child abuse who knowingly and willfully fails to do so shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”
On Aug. 15, Victim B and her mother sought to file a police report and Loyd failed to file a report and appeared to dissuaded others from investigating, according to the RPD report.
Initially Loyd stated that the abuse investigation was not complete. Later he acknowledged that he didn’t write a report or take photographs of Victim B’s injuries. He also told the mother of Victim B that he could not pursue the assault other than to write a report. One of the victim’s bruises was alleged to have come from the suspect striking Victim B with brass knuckles.
The victim reportedly had bruises on her arms and leg and a hickey on her neck. Also, at the time Victim B stepped forward, Loyd knew of the allegations concerning the same suspect from Victim A.
“He could provide no explanation as to why he did not write a report or initiative an investigation into a reported aggravated assault against a juvenile,” Tison wrote.
Reinstatement
The Aragon City Council reinstated Loyd unanimously on Sept. 22, during a called meeting.
However, no notice was sent to the Polk County Standard Journal, a sister newspaper of the Rome News-Tribune, regarding the special called meeting of that council as required by law. The Polk County Standard Journal is the legal organ of Polk County and its incorporated municipalities.
During that meeting, Pittman said the council had reviewed the RPD’s findings and unanimously voted to reinstate Loyd under a few conditions. Loyd has to complete a six-month probationary period and receive appropriate training, which is scheduled to begin on Jan. 20, the earliest date they could find.
“We felt that he didn’t have the proper training that he needs,” Pittman said. “We want him to get that training.”
The day after his reinstatement, Loyd fired Mazzuca — the person who filed the complaint against him — casting some measure of doubt as to the reason for that firing.
Pittman reiterated Friday that Mazzuca’s termination was unrelated to him filing complaints against Loyd. But she did state that it was Loyd’s decision to fire the assistant chief, not hers.
The letter of termination in Mazzuca’s personnel file, obtained through the Georgia Open Records Act, states that he was fired for insubordination and failure to follow direct orders from Pittman.
The listed incident occurred on Sept. 15, when he used “profane language toward a council member during a council meeting as well as in front of citizens and minor children that were in the room.” Several other incidents were detailed in the letter, including not serving warrants after being instructed to do so by Pittman, taking a phone call while in a meeting with Pittman and failing to attend a meeting after being told he needed to be there to represent law enforcement.
Pittman also said they’re currently working on updating departmental policies. Most of the law enforcement agencies in Polk County already have measures in place concerning juvenile victims.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said his department, which has specific investigators for crimes against children, cooperates with the Cedartown and Rockmart police departments concerning cases involving juveniles.
Dodd said he was familiar with the case: Approximately three weeks after Loyd began investigating, the APD requested to have the Polk PD take over.
“I said no. We weren’t going to come in on the back end of an investigation when they had already talked to everybody already,” Dodd said. “I recommended they call the GBI. They are a support agency. That’s what they do.”
Several of the allegations were surprising to hear, especially Mirandizing a juvenile victim, Dodd said.
“To me, that’s intimidating and would be considered only if we thought they were lying, or if we would have considered them a suspect of a crime to Mirandize them,” Dodd said.
The Polk PD protocol, which is shared by other Polk County agencies, is to speak with the parent concerning what the child has told them and then turn over the interview to a group that specializes in dealing with children.
“We want that juvenile to tell that story one time. And that’s to a professional forensic interviewer who is trained in asking children those types of questions. That’s why we schedule an interview with Harbor House in Rome,” Dodd said.
Continuing concerns
Several issues sparked concern regarding the investigation from a child advocacy center’s point of view.
Joe Costolnick, executive director of Harbor House and a former RPD lieutenant, said there are several issues that could cause lasting trauma to a juvenile victim of an assault.
“Child victims of violent crime should not have to tell their story to law enforcement when there is the ability to refer that child to a local child advocacy center where trauma-focused, victim-centered services can be provided,” he said. “Every time that a victim must retell their story, they are faced with having to relive that trauma. When forced to tell it in a setting outside of a child advocacy center, compounded with not being believed, that level of trauma is of course increased.”
Having to relive that trauma on several occasions, or having that trauma dismissed by a person in a place of power — like a police officer — can be intimidating to a victim.
“Whenever a victim is treated as an offender in any situation, it is certainly a traumatic experience. When the victim is a child, with little to no understanding of criminal procedures, that level of trauma is certainly increased, severely,” Costolnick said. “In 2022, providing a ‘trauma-informed’ response to victims of all crimes is a necessity in order to avoid causing more damage to the victim that they are in fact sworn to protect.”
At this point the Aragon Police Department still has jurisdiction over the assault cases.
Contacted Friday, APD Sgt. John Tortoso said he has taken over the case. He said Loyd has absolutely no involvement in that investigation.
The Cedartown Police Department investigation regarding the third reported assault is still under investigation, CPD Chief Jamie Newsome said. No charges have been filed in any of the three cases.