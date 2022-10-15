Aragon Police Department

A City of Aragon Police Department patrol car.

 Contributed
Capt. Mark Tison

Capt. Mark Tison
Brad Loyd sworn in as Aragon Police Chief

Brad Loyd is shown being sworn in as Aragon police chief in this file photo.
Aragon City Council May 2019

In this file photo, former Aragon Police Chief Paul Mazzuca took part in discussions over purchasing a new police vehicle during the May 2019 council work session.
Joe Costonick

Joe Costolnick

Polk County Standard Journal Editor Jeremy Stewart contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In