A Rome man died at a hospital early Thursday morning after being found hanging by a bed sheet in his cell at the Polk County Jail.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office:
Lenesto Llorente Freeman, 41, of Rome, was immediately cut down by jail officers upon the discovery. They then proceeded to perform CPR while 911 was notified and EMS was dispatched to the jail.
A release from Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats indicated that Freeman was released from custody and turned over to Redmond EMS upon their arrival for transport to Polk Medical Center.
While EMTs and hospital personnel continued life rescue procedures, Freeman was pronounced dead at Polk Medical Center. Polk County Coroner Norman Smith confirmed that Freeman will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
Moats said they have contacted the GBI concerning the death, but expects his agency will conduct the investigation into the incident.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Freeman,” the release stated.
According to Polk county Jail Administrator Rachel Haddix, Freeman was being held on a parole violation stemming from his arrest by Rockmart police on Dec. 6 of last year.
Freeman was charged with felony counts of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, simple battery on a peace officer and criminal attempt to commit a felony. He was also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and six counts of misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer.