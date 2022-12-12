A 20-year-old Rome man remained in jail Monday without bond charged with shooting another man to death after a confrontation Saturday night in West Rome.
Idris Dsu Dennis Jr., 20, initially fled the area but returned and approached police after the shooting of 22-year-old Tyberious Treyvon Byers, according to Rome Police. Dennis is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The police report shows:
Officers arrived at the 3 Knollwood Drive at 8:26 p.m. on Saturday and found Byers face down near the garbage bins in the road. A woman, screaming and distraught, was standing next to him and told police he'd been wounded.
Byers had been shot in the chest and was unresponsive. The responding officer attempted to perform life-saving measures until EMS arrived.
A witness at the scene said an argument led to the shooting. The witness said Byers had threatened and pushed Dennis several times and "kept getting closer to Dennis while 'talking crazy'."
Byers then grabbed Dennis under the arms as if he was going to pick him up. The witness told police he got in between them several times to break them up but Byers kept coming at Dennis. Another witness also gave a similar account.
The witness stated that Dennis got away from Byers and he heard a loud boom; Dennis had shot Byers in the chest with a .223 caliber rifle. The witness said that he believed Dennis had the rifle in his puffer jacket during the altercation.
After the shooting, Dennis fled in a 2007 black Honda Civic. As police investigated, Dennis drove up and stopped nearby. He exited and told police he'd shot Byers in self-defense.
In the report, the arresting officer commented that Dennis continued to make "unprovoked statements, saying that they had been in an argument and that he shot Mr. Byers in self-defense. Mr. Dennis also stated the gun he used was inside his car that he arrived in."
An arrest affidavit states that after he had been advised of his rights, Dennis admitted to shooting Byers and that he had not observed Byers with any weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RPD investigator Matt Cowan at 706-238-5111 or 706-238-5129.