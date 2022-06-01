A Floyd County man is charged with felony vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of drugs after crossing over into oncoming traffic on May 24 and killing a woman.
Joseph Patrick Hale, 50, was driving a black Hyundai Genesis was traveling north on U.S. 27 then crossing over three lanes of traffic to strike a Ford Escape heading south near Rome Midway Primitive Baptist Church.
The driver of the Ford Escape, 63-year-old Lou Anne Loggins, of Summerville died in the wreck and was pronounced dead that Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m.
Warrants state that Hale had opiates and cannabis in his system at the time of the wreck.
Hale and a passenger in the Genesis, Kenneth Thacker of Silver Creek, were also injured and taken to Atrium Health Floyd with non life-threatening injuries. Hale was arrested and brought to the jail on Tuesday.
He is charged with felony first-degree homicide by vehicle as well as serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, operation of an unregistered vehicle, concealing the identity of a vehicle, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
Hale had no insurance on the Genesis, as required by law, and had a tag on the car was registered to another vehicle. He remained in jail early Wednesday on $20,000 bond.