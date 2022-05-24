A Rome woman was arrested Tuesday on drug and cruelty to children charges in connection with an incident in which a 4-year-old child was struck by a car on Alabama Highway in December 2021.
Ayana Latasha Brown, 46, was supposed to be watching the young child on Dec. 10, 2021, at the Garden Inn and Suites, 2541 Shorter Ave., when the young boy made his way out onto the roadway, warrants stated.
According to Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher:
It was around 1 a.m. when witnesses initially reported seeing the child running on Alabama Highway near the intersection of Blankenship Place, in the center turn lane going toward the city limits.
One passerby stopped in an attempt to help the child but the boy darted away and was struck by a car traveling west.
The driver of the car was not at fault, Fincher said, and the child was taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to Floyd County Sheriff's Office warrants, when police investigated how the young boy got out onto the road, they found Brown in Room 207 at the hotel with several packages of a "green leafy substance" packaged for sale.
At the time of the incident, police say, the child's family members hadn't realized he was gone.
Brown is charged with felony cruelty to children in the second degree as well as possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, under one ounce.