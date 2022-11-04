Rome police are investigating the theft of over $100,000 in October and early November from a local bank.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Rome police were called to United Community Bank on Second Avenue Wednesday, to report a theft that had previously occurred at the bank.
The bank manager reported that an account was opened on Oct. 4 by a man identifying himself as Donald Wayne Cole. He came into the branch, provided the necessary documentation to open a business account, and deposited $100 on that day to open the account.
Three weeks later, on Oct. 24, Cole deposited a business check in the amount of $153,956.25 via the ATM, and there was no hold placed on the check or account at that time.
On Oct. 26 Cole made a withdrawal of $10,000 and a wire transfer in an unknown amount allegedly for "construction materials" to an individual named Valerie C. Howard of Madison, Ill.
On Oct. 27, Cole returned and attempted to make another $10,000 withdrawal and wire transfer, but the teller grew suspicious, denied the transaction, and notified the bank's security/fraud division of attempted fraud.
On Nov. 2, the bank manager was notified that the check was fraudulent, having been stolen, and would be returned.
Police reports state that the bank lost $115,529.90, according to bank statements provided by the bank. The report stated the bank will provide video surveillance footage of the suspect to police.
The police report noted that the bank has recently made a policy change regarding ATM deposits. Bank officials, when contacted Friday, stated their policy is not to comment on any investigations.