This is Mental Illness Awareness Week. As part of the National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding, area residents gathered at the Church of Rome Tuesday night for a candlelight service hosted by NAMI Rome, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Seven candles -- representing truth, healing, understanding, hope, thankfulness, faith and steadfast love -- were lit.
During the service, those in attendance were invited to write down the name of someone they know who has been affected by mental illness. The names were then placed in a jar and a pastor prayed over them, highlighting the importance of faith in the recovery process.
“We advocate, we educate, and we support all year long, but this touches my heart,” said Bonnie Moore with NAMI Rome. “This is about the people, to show that we love you and we are in partnership with you.”
Moore also recognized organizations such as Highland Rivers and Bridge Health for all they do to offer mental health services locally.
The guest speaker for the service was Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities.
"This past year was the biggest year for mental health (programs) in the state of Georgia,” she told those in attendance. “And we are just getting started.”
On July 16, the 9-8-8 national Suicide and Crisis Hotline went live.
The direct line takes callers to trained counselors, opening the door for millions of Americans to seek the help they need.
Also, a state law took effect in July that requires health insurers to cover mental health and substance abuse issues the same way they cover physical ailments.
According to Fitzgerald, another ray of hope is on the horizon.
“The opioid settlement that Georgia is a part of will bring millions of dollars into the state,” she said.
Some of that money could be used for community services, crisis services, and opioid intervention.
Fitzgerald added that, after two years of COVID-19, Georgia has just turned the corner with staffing issues in the healthcare field with new hires, and many who have decided to return to work.
Fitzgerald also expressed the importance of advocacy groups like NAMI in the lawmaking and budget process. She urged the advocates to stay involved and lobby their representatives under the Gold Dome.
“It makes a big difference,” she said.
State Rep. Katie Dempsey, who has worked with NAMI Rome for many years on mental health issues, was at Tuesday’s service, along with Floyd County Commissioner Wright Bagby, Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson, and representatives of the Rome and Floyd County law enforcement community.