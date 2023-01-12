A $7.2 million repaving project is cleared to start on U.S. 27 South in Floyd and Polk counties.
The 8.65-mile federal project runs from just south of Georgia Highlands College to a little past Stephens Road north of Cedartown.
Georgia Department of Transportation announced this week that Marietta-based C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. won the contract with a $7,226,128 low bid in the November round of awards. The notice to proceed with work was issued Monday.
The contract calls for milling and inlay to smooth the road before resurfacing the pavement. The project is slated to be done by the end of October.
Among the other recent federal project awards in Northwest Georgia are:
* a contract to resurface 6 miles of U.S. 278, Nathan Dean Parkway, mostly in Polk County.
The project starts at Ga. 101, Rome Highway/Piedmont Avenue, and runs south to just over the Paulding County line.
Calhoun-based Northwest Georgia Paving Inc. was the low-bidder at $6,461,405. A notice to start work has not yet been issued but the contract has a completion date of Oct. 31.
* a contract to rehabilitate the bridge over the Conasauga River on Nicklesville Road north of Resaca in Gordon County.
Marietta-based Comanche Construction of Georgia won the contract with a low bid of $1,063,672. The work includes an overlay of the bridge deck, replacing joints and edge beams, spot repairs and strengthening the substructure and abutments.
A notice to proceed has not yet been issued but the contract calls for work to be done by Oct. 31.
GDOT awarded contracts in November for 30 projects around the state, with a total value topping $155 million. The largest, worth approximately $16 million, went to E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. to repave 11 miles of Ga. 3 in Spalding County. There were 22 resurfacing contracts, representing 74% of the awarded funds.