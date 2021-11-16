The cleanup and repaving process is coming along slowly as Atlanta Gas Light's contractor is expected to begin repaving more of the residential roads impacted by the recent pipeline installation.
This week, the contractor is out of town, but City Manager Sammy Rich said he expects them to begin work on Elm Street, John Davenport Drive, Division Street and Coligni Way soon.
Over the past year, AGL workers installed a nine mile pipeline to connect to the International Paper plant in Coosa. The pipeline runs along many residential streets, including the ones listed above and Charlton Street -- which has been repaved.
When the process began, AGL promised to have the street surfaces restored to how they were before or better, and Rich said he thinks they lived up to that promise.
"I was driving down Charlton the other day and I was very impressed with what they had done," he said.
Once the pipeline installation was completed in late August, AGL brought in a contractor to begin repaving some of the roads damaged.
So far, they've tackled Turner McCall Boulevard, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Riverside Parkway and Charlton Street.
However, as temperatures begin to drop, it'll become much more difficult to get the remaining roads repaved before the year is up.
"They need decent weather to lay asphalt, which would be around 50 degrees and rising," Rich said.
If the weather is cold or wet, the roads could see some serious deterioration over time.
Other than repaving, there's also some touch-up work that need to be done around the city, including cleaning up the laydown yard off Armuchee Connector and doing some curb and gutter work.
"I'm cautiously optimistic that they'll get the contractor back here soon and get wrapped up," Rich said.