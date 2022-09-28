Perry Greene, the husband of 14th District U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday stating that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”
He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal.
“The petitioner shows that he expects there will be certain pleadings, affidavits, and other documents filed in this case such that the record will contain sensitive personal and financial information, the public disclosure of which would negatively impact the parties’ privacy interests,” the motion to seal stated.
No date has yet been assigned to hear that motion.
When contacted Wednesday evening, Marjorie Greene released a statement:
“Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”
Perry Greene also released a statement.
"Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship," he wrote.