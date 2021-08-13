U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has set up three new fundraising committees this year, in addition to her principal campaign account.
The Rome Republican's venture with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has drawn attention since its formation in May, through their rallies in Florida and California. The two colleagues are scheduled to appear at the Iowa State Fair next week.
Their Put America First Joint Fundraising Committee, however, is off to a rocky start.
The latest filing with the Federal Election Commission, through June 30, shows they seeded the JFC with $150,000 each and took in a total of $59,345 in contributions.
Rally expenses ran $243,462, leaving them with a balance of just under $116,000.
Greene's other two committees were formed in January.
Her People Over Politicians Committee, based in Roswell, is an affiliate of her Alpharetta-based campaign account, Greene for Congress Inc.
Contributions totaled $472,549 in its first six months, from donors around the country. It had a balance of just over $66,000 going into July.
Most of the money -- two transfers of $172,520 each -- went to her campaign account and a political action committee headed by her husband, Perry Greene.
The Save America Stop Socialism PAC is based in her Rome campaign office on Shorter Avenue. It had $178,740 in the bank as of June 30, after spending $60 on unitemized expenses.
Contributions came mainly from Bruce Rosenthal of St. Petersburg, Florida, at $5,000, and $172,520 transferred from her campaign accounts.
Greene's principal campaign account had a balance of $2,792,569 in her latest quarterly filing with the FEC, including a $500,000 loan from herself.
So far, six other candidates are also seeking Northwest Georgia's 14th Congressional District seat, which will be on the ballot in 2022. None have topped six figures in fundraising at this point.
Republican Mark Clay would face Greene in the primary for the party's nomination.
Angela Pence is the sole candidate from the Libertarian Party.
Four Democrats are vying for their party's nomination: Marcus Flowers, Holly McCormack, Lateefah B. Conner and Wendy Davis of Rome.
The next campaign finance reports, through Sept. 30, are due to the FEC by Oct. 15.