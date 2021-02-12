Days after losing her committee assignments, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Greene, R-Rome, wants her Northwest Georgia constituents to know she's still working.
"While the Fake News Media has been focused on personality, Congresswoman Greene has been focused on policy," a newsletter from her office states.
Greene's long history of incendiary social media posts, often pushing extremist conspiracy theories, were answered by Democrats and by 11 Republicans last week who voted to remove her from two House committees.
The report lists two pieces of legislation she has introduced and another 16 she has signed on to as a cosponsor since she was sworn into office in January.
On Friday she announced she would cosponsor additional bills concerning fully funding a border wall with Mexico, a bill that would establish English as the official language of the United States.
Greene also announced this week that she has introduced the Second Amendment Preservation Act with 10 cosponsors, including Georgia Republican Rep. Jody Hice. The measure, which she said would defund all federal gun control enforcement and regulation, had not been assigned a bill number as of Friday.
Greene is also hosting another town hall meeting, this one in Calhoun at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Registration -- limited to constituents only -- opened Wednesday. People who want to attend can sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/10yizem7. The location will be emailed before the town hall.
"A valid government ID matching your registration is required for entry," the announcement stated.
Her House Resolution 57, calling for the impeachment of President Joe Biden, was introduced on Jan. 21, the day after his inauguration. It alleges that Biden turned a blind eye as vice president to dealings his son Hunter Biden had with foreign nationals. The bill has no cosponsors.
The other legislation she originated, H.R. 426, is now being sponsored by Republican Rep. W. Gregory Steube of Florida and has 22 cosponsors. It would require that, for the purposes of school athletics, "sex shall be recognized based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."
Both the resolution and the bill have been assigned to House committees but no other action has been taken yet.
One bill and 57 resolutions have passed the 117th Congress so far, out of 1,448 introduced, according to GovTrack.us. Most need a simple majority, 218 out of 435, to pass.
In the previous Congress -- which ran from Jan. 3, 2019, through Jan. 3, 2021 -- members introduced 16,601 pieces of legislation and just 11% got a floor vote. In the past decade, no more than 20% have been taken up by a full chamber.
Here's a look at the other legislation Greene is backing:
* H.R. 1021 To prohibit contributions to the United Nations Human Rights Council, and for other purposes. Sponsored by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, with 17 cosponsors.
* H.R. 1011 To implement equal protection under the 14th article of amendment to the Constitution for the right to life of each born and preborn human person. Sponsored by Rep. Alexander Mooney, R-West Va., with 91 cosponsors.
* H.R. 24 Federal Reserve Transparency Act of 2021 is sponsored by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky, and has 52 cosponsors.
* H.R. 38 Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act is sponsored by Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, and has 171 cosponsors.
* H.R. 85 Old Glory Act is sponsored by Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-SC, and has 10 cosponsors.
* H.R. 95 Hearing Protection Act is sponsored by Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-SC, and has 47 cosponsors.
* H.R. 471 Protecting Americans from Unnecessary Spread Upon Entry (PAUSE) Act of 2021 is sponsored by Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-New Mex, and has 33 cosponsors.
* H.R. 515 Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act is sponsored by Rep. Ted Budd, R-NC, and has 11 cosponsors.
* H.R.532 Protecting Individuals with Down Syndrome Act is sponsored by Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan, and has 39 cosponsors.
* H.R.619 The Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act is sponsored by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo, and has 193 cosponsors.
* H.R. 894 No Tax Breaks for Sanctuary Cities Act is sponsored by Rep. Matthew Rosendale Sr., R-Mont, and has 18 cosponsors.
* H.R. 899 To Terminate The Department of Education is sponsored by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky, and has 11 cosponsors.
* H. Con Res. 7 Honor Surviving Medal of Honor Recipients from Second World War is sponsored by Rep. Carol D. Miller, R-WVa, and has 19 cosponsors.
* H.J. Res 12 Constitutional Amendment Imposing Congressional Term Limits is sponsored by Rep. Ralph Norman, R-SC, and has 56 cosponsors.
* H.J. Res.24 Constitutional Amendment to Prevent Counting of Illegal Aliens for Congressional Representation is sponsored by Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, and has 14 cosponsors.
More information on legislation, including daily updates on progress, is available at the Congress.gov website maintained by the Library of Congress.