Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, along with the entire Georgia House delegation, introduced a bipartisan resolution Thursday to congratulate the University of Georgia Bulldogs football team on their National Collegiate Athletic Association College Football Playoff National Championship.
Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock will introduce a companion Senate resolution.
“I am so excited to see the Georgia Bulldogs, my alma mater, end their 40-year drought and bring home a National Championship. I am glad that the entire Georgia Delegation could join me in congratulating the Bulldogs on their valiant victory over Alabama,” Rep. Greene said. “Go Dawgs!”
The Georgia Congressional delegation congratulates the Bulldogs for an exemplary season and recognizes the achievements of all players, coaches, and staff who contributed to the championship campaign.
The following statements were released by fellow members of the Georgia delegation:
“Congratulations to the talented young men that put their all into the game and to Head Coach Kirby Smart and the entire coaching staff for leading the Georgia Bulldogs to a monumental win. Go Dawgs!” said Rep. Andrew Clyde (GA-09).
“I am so thrilled for the Georgia Bulldogs,” Rep. Lucy McBath (GA-06) said. “Led by a walk-on quarterback, dominant defensive players, and a former UGA football player coaching for his alma mater, this historic team thrilled fans all season long and made our state proud. Their championship win is truly a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence that was the focus of this team since before the season began. Go Dawgs!”
“It's a great day to be a Georgia Bulldog! I express my deepest congratulations to the Georgia Bulldogs on their historic Championship victory over Alabama. GO DAWGS!” said Rep. Austin Scott (GA-08)
“I’ve said it a million times this week, but it bears repeating - GO DAWGS. I was so proud of our team and especially proud of the 15 First District residents that helped end Athens’ forty-years long drought. A proud alum of the University of Georgia, I will not soon forget the intoxicating joy that filled Lucas Oil Stadium as Coach Smart lifted that trophy. Georgia has always been a state of Champions, and now we have the title to prove it,” said Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (GA-01).
“I am happy to join my colleagues from the Georgia Congressional Delegation in adding our congratulations to the UGA football team on a spectacular season and national championship,” said Rep. Sanford Bishop (GA-02). “Their victory is a testament to hard work and dedication. It is also another accolade in a storied football program which enjoys the love and admiration of the people of our great state. Go Dawgs!”