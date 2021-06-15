14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized late Monday for comparing mask requirements in the U.S. House of Representatives to the horrors of the Holocaust.
“I’m truly sorry for offending people with remarks about the Holocaust,” Greene said in a new conference outside the Capitol.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported she told reporters she visited Washington’s U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum earlier in the day. “There’s no comparison and there never ever will be.”
The apology comes after her comments were condemned by Republican party leaders including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who called the comparison “appalling.”
The remarks were made on a right wing podcast where she compared COVID-19 safety requirements adopted by Democrats controlling the House to “a time and history where people were told to wear a gold star.” She said they were “put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. This is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”
On Monday, she sent a different message.
“Anti-Semitism is true hate,” she said. “And I saw that today at the Holocaust Museum.”
However, that message had not found its way to her social media pages by early Tuesday, the place where she most often communicates with her supporters.
She primarily went on the attack, continually pushing conspiracy theories concerning the 2020 presidential election as well as reposting interviews from right wing media outlets.
She also retweeted support for a bill Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie said he would introduce which would prevent requirements for members of the military to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Sign me on @RepThomasMassie!" her Twitter account stated.
However, vaccination requirements for members from the military against other diseases are already commonplace requirements.
Greene's apology comes after a three week break as House members returned to the Capitol.
Greene's time in the House has been riddled with conspiracy laden remarks, but GOP leaders have often been reluctant to punish Greene. McCarthy and most of the House Republicans stood by her when Democrats pushed to have her stripped of her committee assignments in February.