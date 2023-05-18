14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene this week announced her intent to file multiple articles of impeachment, the latest is her second go against President Joe Biden.
“It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-last executive branch, that has been working since Jan. 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country, the president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden,” Green said during a press conference on Thursday.
It's a continuation of a pattern which began earlier this week, where Green has announced that she would file articles of impeachment against the heads of several federal agencies. Thus far, the Congresswoman also said she will seek to impeach FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves.
However, this isn't the first time Green has taken this tack. So far, none of the filings have gotten any wind in their sails. On the first day President Biden took office, she introduced articles of impeachment against him. She's also previously filed articles against Garland after the search of former President Donald Trump's home in Palm Beach, Fla.
In the press releases accompanying the announcements, Greene stated that Biden had not secured the border and others had worked to intimidate and prosecute political opponents.
"Garland has used the FBI as a personal police force for his boss, Joe Biden," a press release from Greene stated. "From investigating parents who protest their local school boards, to going after pro-life activists and Catholics, to persecuting former and future President Donald J. Trump, Merrick Garland’s corruption knows no bounds."
She also accused Wray and Graves of targeting those who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, who she described as mostly peaceful. Seven people died in the attack on the U.S. Capitol and many others were injured.
The White House responded Thursday, calling Greene's announcement a "shameless political stunt."
“Is there a bigger example of a shameless sideshow political stunt than a trolling impeachment attack by one of the most extreme MAGA members in Congress over ‘national security’ while she actively demands to defund the FBI and even said she ‘would’ve been armed’ and ‘would have won’ the January 6 insurrection if only she’d been in charge of it?” White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, Ian Sams, said in a statement.