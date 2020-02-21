The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will host State Rep. Katie Dempsey and other speakers at their “Salute to Pioneers” program on Sunday. Bishop Norris Allen Sr. is hosting the event to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Northwest Georgia Minority Business Association, which was founded in 1985.
The NWGMBA hosts seminars for minority business members who might need help doing things like taking out business loans and learning how to operate a small business. The ticket sales from the event will benefit the students who are part of the scholarship fund.
Allen has served as the junior superintendent of the fund since he founded it in 2013. He said his desire to help young people started because it’s important for local youth to be able receive mentorship, guidance, and support from local trailblazers.
“Our young students and young people, when they finish high school, they need to go into a career that will be helpful and be productive,” Allen said. “In this day and time, they can’t stop at high school. You have to have at least a bachelor’s degree.”
He said Dempsey, who represents the 13th district in the Georgia General Assembly, will be at the event to talk about the benefits of supporting economic development.
“There’s a lot of things in the budget that we really need to know more about,” Allen said. “She’ll let us know about things like (immigration) reform… health and behavioral development and disabilities, and the census. That’s very important.”
The keynote speaker for the event is Reverend Bryant Steans, the pastor of Springfield Baptist Church. Locals such as Reverend Carey Ingram, Willie Mae Samuel, and County Commissioner Scotty Hancock will have part in the program.
The Salute to the Pioneers will be held at the Rome City Auditorium on Sunday at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m.