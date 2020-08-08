A survey done for Vio Security, an automated home security service indicates that 46.9% of Floyd County residents who rent their residences are paying more than 30% of their monthly income for rent.
The study shows the median rent in Floyd County is $686 a month.
Statewide, the report shows 50.4% of Georgians are paying more than 30% of their income for rental housing.
The report compared rent and income data for 2,075 cities across the country. Each city had to have at least 15,000 residents over the age of 15 as well as a median income lower than $100,000. That survey reported the median income in Rome was $37,733.
Bekki Fox, director of the Community Development office for the city of Rome, said she doesn’t know where the 30% benchmark for housing costs originally came from but knows it has been an industry standard for years.
“I know that lenders of mortgages look at that to see how much you can afford for a house payment,” Fox said.
David Doss, of the Harvey-Given Co. which owns and manages a lot of rental property in Rome, said he’s not sure where the 30% figure originated but said it was actually written into a lot of the Harvey-Given lease applications.
“The rent can’t be more than 30% of your gross income, I guess it’s just of a rule of thumb,” Doss said. He was initially surprised to hear the 46.9% figure but after some additional thought, said that he didn’t think he should be surprised.
The data was calculated from the 2017 American Community Survey 5-Year estimates.
“The $685 is not bad for rent, I think it’s even higher than that.” Fox said. “If you look at real estate website, you don’t see a lot in the $650 to $700 range. Most of the time when we see that it’s subsidized housing, based on your income.”
“I would suspect it’s higher than that now,” Doss said. He cited growth of high end loft apartments in the downtown area as well as the new RiverPoint Apartments adjacent to State Mutual Stadium. “I would think rents in the last two or three years have ticked upwards significantly.”
Doss, who is a former county commissioner, said he just doesn’t believe that income in Rome and County has kept up with the increase in housing costs.
“We’re above the state average in folks living above the poverty level and our median income is below the state average so the income numbers here in Floyd County are not that good,” Doss said.