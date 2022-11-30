In this 2019 photo, city officials and Rome Exchange Club members take in the renovation of the 125-year-old water filtration plant building at Fort Norton made possible by 2013 SPLOST funds to bring the community a historical venue for public and private events.
The City of Rome’s finance committee is recommending approval of an updated fee schedule for the civic center, city auditorium, senior center, history center, and its newest facility at Fort Norton on Jackson Hill.
As part of the fee schedule presented by City Clerk Joe Smith at Wednesday's finance committee meeting, the cost to rent the Fort Norton building would be set at $500.
The facility was remodeled as part of a special purpose, local option sales tax package. It’s an old building that served as Rome’s first waterworks going back to the pre-1900s.
“It’s kind of a unique venue,” Smith said. “It’s out in the woods, up on Jackson Hill. There is basically a gravel road going to it. So, when that facility is used -- and it’s only been used once -- it’s not like our other facilities. The guests or the customers cannot all drive to it and park. There’s no parking lot there. You have to shuttle your guests in and it’s a one-way road.”
Meanwhile, the recommended rental fee for the Rome Civic Center building on Jackson Hill would go up by $50, making it $850 Monday through Thursday, $950 Friday through Sunday, and $450 for the half-day rate Monday through Thursday. The fee for the barbecue house and amphitheater would stay the same at $200 and $150, respectively.
For the Rome City Auditorium, the proposed rental fee would be $600 for local nonprofits, which is a $50 increase. The fee for commercial entities would go from $1,200 to $1,300. Rehearsals would increase from $275 to $300 for local nonprofits, and from $600 to $650 for commercial. The grand piano rental would remain at $175.
The fee to rent the Rome Senior Center building on Riverside Parkway would go from $300 to $400.
“We have spent a fair amount of money out there recently with flooring, remodeling the bathroom, and kitchen upgrades,” Smith said. “So, renters are getting a lot more for their money.”
The Rome Area History Center building rental fee would also go up by $100. The half-day rate would increase by $50.
Smith told the committee that the new fees would cover labor costs and allow the city to break even. Even with the increases, the committee agreed the fees are still a bargain when compared to what it costs to rent many of the privately-owned venues locally.
The full Rome City Commission is expected to vote on the changes during their next meeting in December.