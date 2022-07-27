rental assistance

The website georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov/ offers Georgia renters and landlords the chance to apply for rental and utility assistance. The United Way of Rome and Floyd County is also available to help with the application process by calling 706-266-1990 or emailing housingaccess@uwrome.org
