A state rental assistance program could help Rome and Floyd County tenants as well as landlords if they experienced or are still experiencing difficulties because of the covid pandemic.
Georgia renters who have fallen behind on rent payments as of March 13, 2020 may qualify for assistance. The Georgia Rental Assistance Program can provide up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance, paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants.
"We're really trying to get the information out there," said Cathy Aiken-Freeman, community nonprofit coordinator for the United Way of Rome and Floyd County. "People need to know that there is money out there to help those who qualify and it's a gigantic pot of money. It's about $550 million sitting at the state level for rent and utility assistance."
The Georgia Rental Assistance program started almost immediately after the covid pandemic did, around March of 2020, Aiken-Freeman said. Many Georgia residents had diminished work hours and couldn't keep up with the rent. Many landlords went months without revenue. Those hardships are still being felt today.
Renters must meet a set of criteria to qualify for aid. Applicants must first qualify for unemployment benefits or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship linked directly or indirectly to the pandemic. There must also be a clear and present threat of homelessness or housing instability as a result of an inability to pay for rent and utilities.
There is an income requirement for applicants as well. Renters who qualify must have a household income that is below 80% of the area median income. Priority will be given to tenants and families whose household income is below 50% of the area median income or households with one or more individuals who have been unemployed for 90 days at the time of application.
"If you experienced any kind of hardship due to covid that stopped your revenue you should see if you qualify," Aiken-Freeman said. "Rent is going up. We're kind of at a tipping point right now. We don't want people losing their housing. There's already a housing crisis. Ideally this will keep some people in their homes who might otherwise have gotten evicted."
Any Georgia resident can apply on their own online at georgiarentalassistance.gov. To get started, click on the Renter or Landlord button and go from there.
But Aiken-Freeman said there are many locals who don't have the technology or the time to apply on their own. So the United Way of Rome and Floyd County became a partner agency in hopes of expediting what can sometimes be a long and frustrating process.
"So if you don't have the time or wifi access you can call us at our resource navigator number, 706-622-1990 and you can speak to someone who can talk you through it," she said.
Residents of Floyd, Polk or Chattooga counties are encouraged to use that number. Or they can email housingaccess@uwrome.org.
They also have an office that's dedicated to helping with the Georgia Rental Assistance program for those who would like to visit in person. It's located inside Rome First Methodist Church at 202 E. 3rd Ave. Those interested just need to call the number above or email and make an appointment. They'll be told exactly what documents to bring to the appointment.
The program could pay up to 18 months of past due rent and utilities to qualified residents, giving those folks a bit of breathing room.
"We've brought in about $50,000 for local tenants and landlords," Aiken-Freeman said. "The funds are available. If you tried it yourself and got tangled up or got frustrated, we have a person dedicated to helping you. Once your application is approved we've got it down to about 2 weeks until you get your payment."