The interior of Rome-Floyd Fire Station 1 is next on the list for a "face lift" in the coming months.
Over the last four years, Rome-Floyd Fire Department has targeted a different station around the county on which to do renovations. All of the stations are operated 24/7, as Division Chief Clete Bonney described, so they go through more wear and tear than most buildings. Most recently, Station 8 in Armuchee and Station 6 on Burnett Ferry Road underwent renovations as part of capital projects jointly funded by the city and county.
Most of the renovations are taking place in the second story where the firefighters live while on duty. The list includes new paint, new carpet, replacing kitchen cabinets, bathroom overhauls and new windows.
Bonney estimates that it'll take about $100,000 to make the space more "livable" until the fire department continues debating on whether or not to move the station.
"We're at the point right now that this station needs the renovations to keep firefighters housed and make it livable," Bonney said. "We don't want to spend a ton of money on it because of the possibility of it moving in the next few years."
Since it sits downtown, the station has to deal with heavy traffic, especially going down Broad Street to get to South Rome.
"One of the other big things is ladder truck access because there's a lot of changes coming to West Third Street and the whole River District area is going to limit our firetrucks to access certain areas from this direction," Bonney said.
Fire Department staff haven't decided on exactly where they would move the station, but they would like to stay in the Between the Rivers District.
Once renovations are underway, the firefighters at the station will operate out of another station nearby.