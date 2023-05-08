The Rome City Commission voted to terminate the liquor license at Peaches live music venue on Broad Street after non-compliances with the city's food-to-drink ratio.
The motion, made by Commissioner Craig McDaniel and seconded by Commissioner Jim Bojo, passed with a unanimous vote. The effective date of May 15 passed 5-3.
Peaches owner Stephanie Shaw will still be able to offer beer and wine at the downtown establishment, just not liquor until the establishment's license is reestablished. In 90 days she can reapply.
The Alcohol Control Commission made the recommendation last week after Shaw couldn’t produce enough sales receipts for last year. Shaw said then that she’s working on a kitchen partnership to offer more food.
However, the ACC noted Shaw only made the moves to comply with the ratio requirements months after she was warned and only after it was clear her license is at stake.
It didn't appear there was much food being served at the establishment, City Clerk Joe Smith said. Shaw claimed to be nearly in compliance initially, but once she turned in receipts at the end of the year it did not appear that she was purchasing enough food to meet the threshold, Smith said.
“Ultimately there wasn’t enough food receipts to justify what she claimed as sales,” Smith said.
Members of the ACC recommended Shaw be allowed to reapply for a liquor license in three months, once the food sales start meeting the ratio. They also suggested the elected City Commissioners consider changes to the ordinance that could make it easier for non-restaurants to sell liquor.
"I do fall under par for the 50-50 audit," Shaw said to commissioners during the meeting. She said she's brought in a person to manage the food traffic and is installing a kitchen. She described the recommended removal of the license as "extreme" and said it would affect her business.
Food-to-drink ratio in question
Billy Cooper, with the ACC, asked commissioners during the caucus to work toward removing, or at least amending, the food to drink ratio. That ratio only governs liquor licenses, and as part of the argument Cooper said that, regardless of the type of alcohol, the effects are the same.
"What we’re doing is really kind of antiquated," Cooper said. "If you’re trying to keep someone from over consuming, you’re not going to be able to do that."
However, Cooper said the ACC is a regulating agency and regulation without consequences is a "toothless tiger." In this case Shaw was aware of the regulation and did not comply, Cooper said, and there has to be consequences for inaction.
However, he said the rule is an antiquated one.
“(The ACC) is here to work with the commission to eliminate the food component,” Cooper said.
McDaniel, the city's representative on the ACC, agreed that the food-to-drink ratio should be amended or removed.
“I think we’ve got to take some time to look at the ratios,” McDaniel said.
Commissioner Bill Collins also voiced support for that idea.
"As we all know, times change," Collins said, and he pointed to other businesses granted variances to the ratio. Instead they have been allowed to use their sales of tobacco, or even firearms, to go toward satisfying that ratio.
Also on Monday, Commissioners signed off on a resolution supporting the issuance of up to $200 million in hospital bonds by the Colorado Health Facilities Authority. The money will be loaned to AdventHealth Redmond to finance the purchase and equipping of the former Redmond Regional Medical Center from HCA. The resolution is not a financial obligation, City Attorney John Hawkins told commissioners.
In other business, commissioners signed off on a broadband ordinance. The purpose of that ordinance is to designate the city as a Broadband Ready Community and will allow the city to be able to apply for state grants for broadband projects.
The board also paused for 10 seconds after a prayer and memory of local attorney Bill Byington, who passed away on Saturday.