The three-hour limit for on-street parking in downtown Rome goes back into effect Monday.
The limit was temporarily suspended in March while the Downtown Development Authority conducted a parking study. The goal of the in-house study is to gather data on how long people are staying downtown and if the time limit changes consumer behavior.
“There will be no immediate changes to the current parking regulations following this study; however, the results from this study will help the DDA navigate future planning decisions for parking,” a DDA statement reads in part.
On-street parking is free in the downtown district but officials are concerned about turnover of the limited number of spaces in front of businesses. They want to encourage employers, employees and shoppers to use the nearby parking decks if they’re going to be in the area for an extended time.
Off-street parking is available in the 3rd Avenue Deck, 6th Avenue Deck, and the East 1st Street lot. Your vehicle license plate must be visible and registered by using the parking kiosk. The first hour is free, additional hours are $1/hour up to $8. Monthly leases also are available.
Fines for violations range from $15 to $200. In most cases a first violation nets a written warning. The third violation is $25 and they double from there, with a cap of $200 for the sixth and each subsequent violation.
Tickets must be paid within 5 business days or the fine doubles. After 30 days the violator will be summoned to Municipal Court.