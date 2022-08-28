Some of the biggest names on the November ballot are heading to Rome in the next few weeks.
Spread across 18 days beginning Sunday and continuing through Sept. 14, top-of-the-ballot candidates are due in Rome/Floyd County, most at public assemblies.
Here’s the current list:
♦ Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams starts it off with a meeting with the deaf community in Cave Spring this Sunday at 7 p.m. Guests are asked to register, and let the campaign know if they will need special accommodation. An ASL interpreter will be there. We have notes in to the campaign for the specific venue. Abrams is challenging incumbent Republican Brian Kemp. Also on the ballot: Libertarian Shane Hazel and independents Elbert Bartell and President Boddie.
♦ U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is due in Rome at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Kelsey-Aycock Burrell Center at 41 Washington Drive SE. Warnock, the Democratic incumbent, faces Republican Herschel Walker as well as the Conservative Party’s George Litchfield and Libertarian Chase Oliver.
♦ On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Floyd County Democratic Party is hosting a candidate meet-and-greet beginning at 6:30 p.m. The location currently is listed as the Rome-Floyd County Library but that could be changing in the next few days. Also pending: A list of candidates invited to attend.
♦ On Sept. 10, the Floyd County Republican Party’s annual rally moves to Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with lunch to follow at 11. Tickets are free. The state’s Republican slate has been invited to attend as well as candidates for local office.
♦ Four days later, on Sept. 14, a fundraising reception for the Kemp campaign is set for Coosa Country Club from 5:30 until 7 p.m. A mailer for the event lists donation levels of $250 for attendees to $7,600 for event chairs. A virtual who’s who of area business, medical and political leaders have signed on as chairs, hosts, sponsors and supporters.
About the vote
♦ Absentee ballot requests already are being accepted for the Nov. 8 general election. Go to the Secretary of State’s website for more information or contact the Floyd County elections office.
♦ New or lapsed voters must sign up by Tuesday, Oct. 11, to vote in the November election.
♦ Advance voting starts Oct. 17 and concludes Nov. 4. This includes Saturday voting on Oct. 29; some communities will offer advance voting on Sunday, Oct. 30, as well.
♦ Precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.