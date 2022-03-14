Local baseball legend Edward "Butch" Haynes died this past week, succumbing to cancer at age 77.
In the late 1950s and early 1960s, Haynes starred on the mound as a power pitcher for the Lindale Dragons, a factory town team that also produced Negro Leaguers Nate McClinic and Ernest Long.
Born in Ball Play, Alabama, in 1944, and raised by his aunt in Rome, Haynes also played for one of the last Negro League ballclubs anywhere, the Indianapolis Clowns, a barnstorming all-star team that featured the last Negro League player to make it to the big leagues, Hank Aaron. He signed a contract to play for the Clowns for $200 a month.
But Haynes wasn’t a Clown for long – less than five weeks. In one of life’s more cruel ironies, he met prejudice because, as the son of a white father he never knew and a Black mother from the cotton fields of Alabama, he had very light skin. His teammates with the Clowns, all of them older and darker skinned, refused even to sit with him on the bus, he said, even though he often secured the team food because, perceived as white, he could gain entry into restaurants when his teammates could not.
“I was tired of living and sleeping on the bus and eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches,” he said two years ago, while giving a tour of the sites where the ballparks for Black baseball in Rome-Lindale-Silver Creek once stood. “I was just a teenager at the time, and I just wanted to go home.”
Another Negro League team also was interested in signing Haynes. Pitching for the Dragons, Haynes shut out the barnstorming Philadelphia Stars. Impressed, the Stars invited Haynes to Birmingham to pitch for them against the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Southern League. Haynes turned them down.
“I could throw plenty hard,” Haynes said. “And my curve ball was better than average. But I made a living throwing hard. I was clocked at over 100 mph.”
A mountain of a man because, by his own admission, he loved to eat, Haynes was a gregarious, colorful, sometimes even outrageous spokesperson for the game, utterly candid in describing life in Black Rome in the 1950s – warts and all.
A 1962 graduate of Main High in Rome, Haynes was that rare man who connected the slaveholding, cotton-dependent Deep South with the newer, more modern region that is interested in dealing with the residues of racial division.
Haynes bridged the Jim Crow era of segregation and the present. He grew up in Black Rome, played for the all-Black Raggedy Nines of north Rome, delivered newspapers for the Black weekly Pittsburgh Courier.
After pitching his way to the oral history standard of local legend, including his steadfast belief that he never lost a start while in a Dragons uniform, he found himself barnstorming with Syd Pollock’s Clowns during what was the sunset of pro Black baseball.
These barnstorming, clowning days were all that remained after the organized leagues fell apart. In fact, Haynes turned down the larger crowds and bigger paychecks to come back to Rome to play again in Lindale and throughout Northwest Georgia.
Started just before World War II, Lindale’s Dragons began dominating regional Black baseball competition a decade later. These title-winning Dragons included Long and McClinic, both of whom played with future major leaguers Sam Jethroe and Sam Jones as a Cleveland Buckeye; heavy-hitting catcher Sherman Lewis; strong-armed right fielder Frank Roberts; pitchers W. S. Hudson, Humphrey Cole, C. J. Hight, and Romus Crew; and shortstop -- and, later, Rome’s first Black city commissioner -- Napoleon Fielder.
Baseball played a vital role in the area’s mill village life, and it is this essential local history that connects members of the Rome community to the broader national story of Black baseball, one of the chief economic drivers for the segregated black communities in the first half of the 20th century.
Culturally, the sport provided one of the more important summertime distractions for Black communities such as those in Rome and Lindale, Cave Spring and Calhoun. Games often were as much social events as athletic contests, particularly on Sundays, when churches would be sure to let out early so fans could get to the ballpark. Ticket buyers wore their newest and finest to Sunday doubleheaders to see a daring style of play that often dazzled and rarely disappointed.
“Sunday games were a big deal,” said Arthur Finley, a batboy with the Dragons who is retired and now lives in Chattanooga.
Finley’s brother, Miles Lamar Finley, played with Haynes on the Dragons.
“We’d usually play doubleheaders, and all the families would come out to see the games — aunts, uncles, cousins,” said Finley, who heard of Haynes’s passing almost immediately. “We had uniforms made by Jessie Ransom using material from Lindale Manufacturing, the big textile factory. We traveled in a school bus supplied by Bud Ransom, a nice yellow bus. Not many teams had a bus.”
According to the F.K. Young Funeral Home obituary, Haynes is survived by his wife, Charles Faye Haynes, and children, Marisa Lowe of Albany, Stephen Haynes of Adairsville, Alisha Craig of Orlando, Kelly Ortiz of Virginia, Demyia Haynes of Rome, and Vincent Zinnerman of Sandy Springs. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren.
It closes with this call to action: “At the request of the family, Mr. Haynes will be cremated and celebrated amongst each other. A public ceremony will not be scheduled but if you want to honor and celebrate Butch’s life, embrace courageous conversations, and always fight for what is right.”