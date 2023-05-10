You didn't so much as have a chat with Dr. J. Paul Ferguson but a conversation. One with precise details as the skilled neurosurgeon would cut through the fluff to get to the specifics.
Probably 98% of those conversations would end with genuine belly laughs and, if he was feeling charitable, a compliment or two. Those, too, were always genuine.
We lost that quick wit, poised humor and dedicated community advocate Tuesday night following complications from a recent surgery.
News of his passing spread early Wednesday, including a note from his beloved Rome Rotary, It read: "We lost a second longtime Rotarian. Paul Ferguson has passed away." The email included a reminder of Bill Byington's memorial service set for later in the day.
As many continue to mourn Byington, their thoughts also are turning to the skilled healthcare professional and war hero who earned the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam.
"We have lost one of a small number of leaders who made a generational difference in Rome," says Al Hodge, a longtime friend and retired president of the Rome Floyd Chamber. "Paul Ferguson supported numerous efforts which catalyzed major enhancements for the whole area.
"The chamber's Future Industries Initiative was his and Frank Barron's signature economic development program. Confluence prompted thought leadership and innovation. Significantly, the Northwest Georgia campus of the Medical College of Georgia/Augusta University was one of many tangible results.
"His leadership, including his high standards will be greatly missed as will his friendship," says Hodge, cofounder of Hodge Consulting Services.
Says Pam Powers-Smith, chamber president: "Not only did Paul serve and lead this chamber in years past, he also continued to meet with me and share information and advice. I found it so kind and helpful and will never forget someone that continued to care about this community and its businesses. The chamber will always have fond memories of him and his leadership."
As prolific as Ferguson was in joining almost every community effort -- healthcare, business, economic development -- so, too, were the honors he earned.
After retiring from Harbin Clinic where he served as president for a dozen years, the Waycross native continued an aggressive pace of staying active well into his 80s. He was a board of governors' Heart of the Community recipient; a Rome Christmas Parade grand marshal with his longtime friend, Frank Barron; and the two were honored in recent years as a meeting room at the Rome Floyd Chamber was designated in their name for continuing community contributions.
At that chamber ceremony in December 2018, Ferguson said, "I’ve always believed that this community has done so much for me and meant so much to me that I truly owed it. It’s been not a duty but a privilege and pleasure to do what I could to further enhance this wonderful community’s quality of life and working with the Chamber has been a rewarding way to do that.”
In recent years, Ferguson was an advocate of proactive steps to ease the threat of covid and continued to share the research he received with the media well into 2023.
His frequent trips to Blue Ridge and Ellijay with friends always included visits to Col. Edgar Poole's famed barbecue. Ferguson, upon learning of the family's intent to sell the Ellijay landmark following the colonel's passing, says he was planning to call cofounder Edna Poole "to order a year's worth of Edna's Brunswick stew."
His extensive career and contributions follow, borrowed from news releases accompanying some of his multiple honors.
Ferguson received his bachelor's and medical degrees from Emory University and completed Neurosurgery Residency at the Medical College of Virginia Hospital. He served in the U.S. Army Special Forces as a captain in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star, Combat Medical Badge and numerous other military awards.
He practiced medicine for more than 30 years with 26 of those in Rome/Floyd County. Ferguson served as both treasurer and president of the Neurosurgical Society of America, as well as the Georgia Neurosurgical Society. He was also involved in various committees in the Congress of Neurological Surgeons.
He likewise served on the Board of Directors for Georgia Northwestern Technical College and the Board of Trustees of the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation. He was a past chair of the Advisory Committee to the Northwest Georgia Medical College of Georgia, and served on various committees with the South Rome Redevelopment Corporation.
He also served on the Future Industries Initiative of the Rome Floyd Chamber and was a past chairman.
Ferguson was past president of Rome Rotary and a Trustee Emeritus of Berry College. He received the Distinguished Citizen Award for his involvement with the Boy Scouts of America and the Community Advocate of the Year Award from the Medical College of Georgia.