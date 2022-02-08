If you’re a longtime Rome resident, you probably visited Dr. Gary L. Smith and Associates for eye care. The good doctor practiced for 44 years in all.
Chances are even better that you sat in one of the hundreds of seats at Rome’s then three movie theaters — Village Theatres, Movies at Berry Square and Rome Cinemas.
If you enjoyed last fall’s Rome International Film Festival, or any of the 17 before it, Smith deserves much of the credit. Early on, as the production was moving from Dahlonega to Rome, Smith was helping lead the change. Some of the early meetings were held at the Village Theatres, Smith’s first stop in cinema ownership and one he liked to experiment with, including the MB’s entertainment house concept and even showing college bowl games.
As noted in a Rome News-Tribune story from almost nine years ago, Smith was working with Rome Little Theatre when he heard Village Theatres were up for auction. The rest came later.
Even after Smith and his staff retired from the practice together in June 2013, he kept a hand in managing his ever-changing movie theaters. ALDI replaced the Village Theatres and now a U-Haul operation is at the former Rome Cinemas off Shorter Avenue. It closed after struggling with the pressures from the pandemic. The Movies at Berry Square were bought last October by a St. Simons Island company known for small-market screens.
And now Smith — always on the move, including cycling around Berry College even while battling a tricky back — is gone as well. He died Monday, just six days shy of his 78th birthday, following several years battling dementia.