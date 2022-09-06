In this Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, Rome Police Department’s Aaron Thacker prepares to sound “Taps” during the 20th anniversary commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.
It’s been 21 years, but the Rome-Floyd Fire Department doesn’t forget.
On Friday, the department will host a ceremony remembering the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people — and the first responders who died to save thousands more.
The community gathering is scheduled to start promptly at 9 a.m. at Firefighters Memorial Plaza behind Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.
“On September 11, 2001, our nation was stunned by multiple terrorist attacks on our beloved homeland in which we lost some 412 Emergency Service Personnel. Please join us as we remember these brave individuals,” the public invitation reads.
Seating will be available and the event will take place rain or shine.
City of Rome Public Information Officer Doug Walker will be the master of ceremonies at the event. He’ll go over a timetable of the day when hijacked planes took down the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. was breached and passengers of United Airlines Flight 93 — alerted through cellphone calls — fought back to force a crash in a Pennsylvania field.
Soloist Amanda Lindsey Scholl will sing several songs, in addition to bugler Aaron Thacker’s “Taps” and bagpiper Joe Dunaway’s “Amazing Grace.”
Local pastors Jacob Roberts and Don Bullard will offer prayers and guidance. The Rome High School Air Force JROTC color guard also will be part of the ceremony.
The memorial wreath will be placed by Sherry Peace. She’s the widow of Bill Peace, who for decades was a cornerstone of emergency services in Rome and Floyd County. She’ll be escorted by E911 Director Sommer Davis Robinson and Nick Donegan of Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services.