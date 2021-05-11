A rise in fatal wrecks and serious injuries on local roads is leading Floyd County police analyze wreck factors to pinpoint ways to increase safety.
Overall, there have been over 1,500 collisions in the county since January 2021, including 228 wrecks with injuries and 11 fatal wrecks with 14 fatalities, according to FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher.
“It seems like every time we turn around, there’s one more happening,” he said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “The way we’re going so far this year will be putting us in line with 2018, when we were seventh in the state with traffic fatalities.”
Plans are to educate the public and use data driven enforcement to decrease the number of wrecks. They’re looking at the when, where and why factors behind recent wrecks and placing officers in those common areas to look for traffic violations.
Fincher cited three factors common in wrecks and collisions in the community: aggressive driving, distracted driving and impaired driving.
Aggressive driving can include speeding and improper lane changes, but the most common factor in some of the recent wrecks is following too closely. Since January, there have been 272 crashes where the No. 1 contributing factor was a driver following another vehicle too closely.
Distracted driving isn’t just using your phone, Fincher said, but also failing to yield and failing to stay in your lane. A driver could be distracted by something they’re listening to or by another person in the car.
Fincher also said evening rush hour is the most common time of the day for wrecks.
“I can understand the excitement of getting home, but we want to remind people to slow down and to get home to their families,” he said.
Alabama Highway, Martha Berry Highway and Ga. Loop 1 are some of the roads where wrecks occur most frequently, as well as places where drivers are leaving the city and speeds begin to increase.
Turner McCall Boulevard is another common crash location, Fincher said, as traffic tends to get congested on that road during certain times of the day.
“Our hope is to remind people that, when you’re driving, to remember everybody else and that there are other people on the roadway,” Fincher said. “It’s the golden rule of motoring.”