Rehabilitation is an expensive venture, but those involved in Floyd County’s accountability courts would argue it’s much, much less expensive than incarceration.
Floyd County’s three accountability courts have already taken cuts to their programs this year, Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach said.
They are expecting cuts on the horizon as well.
The courts are intensive, specialized programs for low level offenders who suffer from drug addiction or mental health issues. Or, in the case of the parental court, those enrolled have financial issues and haven’t paid their child support.
“We operate primarily on a state grant,” said Niedrach, who oversees the mental health court. “We’re expected to match 10% of that grant as well, through local funds.”
Last year the county’s accountability courts were budgeted $187,000 through the state’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. This year they had sought $205,000 but were only awarded $177,000.
That first cut was primarily because of an increase in new accountability courts across the state without a state budget increase.
This second cut is expected to be deeper, as legislators look to trim 11% or more from state agencies’ budgets.
“Like every other state agency, we’re looking at how we can do more with less,” Niedrach told those involved in a NAMI Rome forum on Tuesday.
This year we’re going to have to find a much greater local match, Niedrach said.
Tackling the causes of incarceration
The accountability courts cover three areas: addiction, mental illness and poverty.
A majority of the cases that are taken up by the accountability courts involve lower level theft and family violence. In many cases, those who have to work their way through the program would have otherwise gone to prison.
Niedrach said the money is spent on treatment, surveillance and training — instead of incarceration. But now, with further cuts ahead, they’re going to have to look at cutting programs, Niedrach said.
They’ll likely look to absorb some cuts by way of doubling up duties. Karen Tovey, the accountability courts administrator, told the NAMI forum that she and a couple of other administrators may have to take on teaching some of the classes.
There are currently 19 people in the program. Participants are drug-tested and there are two assigned officers to check up on them.
The two surveillance officers, with extended law enforcement experience, are Rome police Sgt. Joel Stroupe and retired Rome police officer Barry McElroy.
“They’re changing their focus from arrest to relationships and its a very interesting concept but it works,” Niedrach said. “Those who would normally be fearful of law enforcement because they’ve done something wrong, all of the sudden have someone that can provide them advice and listen to them.”
There also are assistant district attorneys, public defenders and probation officers assigned to the court.
Treatment comes in the form of classes — along with homework — as well as finding gainful employment and learning life skills so participants can find success going forward. Those classes take several days a week. Participants are also subject to curfews while in the program.
“We keep them pretty busy,” said Tovey.
The intensive programs generally last around 18 months. And it’s not just the court officers who hold participants accountable, she said, it’s each other.
Success stories abound but she said the most rewarding part of the programs is when participants begin seeing the changes in themselves. Many who have been estranged from their families begin earning back trust and get the feeling they’re once again part of those families.
