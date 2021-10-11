Registration is now open for this year's Toys for Tots.
The Exchange Club of Rome has announced that registration has begun for children ages 0-12 to be signed up for this year's Christmas toys from the nationally sanctioned Toys for Tots campaign.
This year's registration, for Floyd County children only, will take place through an online process at Rome-ga.ToysForTots.org. Registration for children will be available on the site through Nov. 30.
The site has a "Apply for Toys" button. From there, parents will be prompted to provide family information and, starting with the youngest child, the name, age, and top three interests of the child. Volunteers will try their best to match up the toys with the child’s interests submitted.
Those who complete the registration process will be emailed a confirmation within 7 days of their registration with information as to pick up date and time for their family. If not received, the family representative should check their “SPAM” folder in their email program.
Toys for Tots Coordinator Linda Hatcher said it's important for parents to remember when registering on the site to read the instructions carefully before filling out the information.
"People just start answering questions and miss the instructions," she said. "List your kids from youngest to oldest. We try to match up kids with toys as closely as we can. And if you have a child between 0 and 2, put their age in months so we can find appropriate toys."
Hatcher said acceptance emails should be received within a week. Those who don't see those letters should be sure to check their spam and junk folders to make sure the emails weren't diverted.
She said toys will be distributed in December at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds at specifically allotted times, which will be listed in the acceptance email.
"Most people will do this on their smartphones," she said. "So they need to get a screenshot of their acceptance email or save the email to present it at pickup. And when they do come to pick up toys at their appointed times, they need to have their ID, proof of address and their children's Social Security cards. Please be assured that we do not store this information or pass it along to anyone else. So no one should be afraid of giving us their children's information."
For additional information, contact Hatcher at RomeToys@gmail.com, or 706-506-4635.