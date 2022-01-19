Registration for the Leprechaun-a-thon 5K and Health Walk which takes place on Saturday, March 19 is open and organizers are touting the return of special features like a foam dance party at the Town Green.
The race, sponsored by BODYARMOR, will start a bit later, allowing everyone to fully show off all their green, glowing accoutrements and costumes. Foam will also return to the Town Green as well as a fun Leprechaun dance party.
The race begins on First Avenue just down from Bridgepoint Plaza and covers portions of the Kingfisher Trail and the trails on the levee before finishing on the pedestrian bridge just before the Town Green and the Forum.
The 5K race begins at approximately 7:30 p.m. with the walk starting at approximately 7:45 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear as much green as possible as well as decorate with lots of glowing goodies.
Registration is now open at runsignup.com. Registration for the 5K costs $25 and the health walk costs $20. Group registration discounts are available to those groups of 10 or more runners or walkers. Group registration must be done in person at our main office. A group representative will need to submit the registration forms and payment for the group.
Special awards will go to the top three finishers in age groups as well as the overall male and female winners, masters winners and grandmasters winners. The awards ceremony will start at approximately 8:30 p.m. on the Town Green.
The race course is flat and fast, USATF Certified and serves as a Peachtree qualifier.
“We’ve had lots of success with our Leprechaun-a-thon runs and walks in the past, and we look forward to being able to bring back the foam and a lot of the fun elements that make this event so special,” Todd Wofford, RFPRA Director said.
If there is a spike in covid within Rome, the race might have to have some modifications, but it will still continue. For more information about the race, including a course map, please visit rfpra.com