The Sara Hightower Regional Library System, which serves Floyd and neighboring counties, will use its portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve its internet capacity, e-book collection and TV service.
The Georgia Public Library System received $4.3 million in ARPA funds from the Institute for Museum and Library Services. The system dispersed its $1 million in e-book funds and $1 million in technology projects to all 60 public library systems in Georgia.
For the regional system, this allowed them to add more than 380 e-books to its collection for its locations in Rome, Cave Spring, Trion, Summerville, Cedartown and Rockmart.
Branch and Services Manager Amelia Blackmon said there is a demand for e-books and the library wanted to offer a larger variety of choices.
"It's starting to pick up," she said. "A lot of people have electronic devices now. It is a growing popular item because you don't have to keep track of a physical copy. You can have it downloaded on your device for the normal checkout period of 14 days."
The e-books can be accessed through the OverDrive Libby phone app. The application is available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
New Wi-Fi access points have been added to each library to improve accessibility. In some locations, internet wasn't accessible outside the library.
Grants will be used to fund the SHRLS TV streaming service. Through Amazon Fire Stick, AppleTV and Roku, people can live stream meetings of the Rome City Commission, Floyd County Commission, Floyd County Board of Education and Rome City Board of Education.
The service has existed for several years but could only be watched through AT&T Uverse.
"Now it is open to anyone with the other streaming services," Blackmon said.