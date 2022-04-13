New photographic speed detection equipment is expected to be installed in the Armuchee area later this year to target speeding along U.S. 27.
RedSpeed cameras first went up in local school zones last August, when the Rome Police Department installed them along Veterans Memorial Highway.
As of March 28, there have been about 3,400 paid citations issued by Red Speed, according to Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett.
After seeing the success of the cameras near Rome High School, Floyd County Police Department and Floyd County Schools began looking into installing cameras along one of their busiest roads -- Martha Berry Highway.
The road has the second most wrecks in the county. In 2021 alone, over 200 wrecks occurred along the highway, including one that took the life of a 19-year-old. About 20 of those wrecks occurred near the elementary school, according to Floyd County Police Capt. Ron Hunton, who is heading up the project.
With Glenwood Primary students moving to Armuchee Elementary in the fall, Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White wanted to put in place some extra precautions and safety measures to accommodate the traffic. White previously estimated that 100 cars will be added to the regular traffic at the school.
The speed limit in that school zone is 45 miles per hour. The speed cameras will ticket anyone going at least 14 miles over the speed limit from an hour before school starts to an hour after school releases.
The initial speeding fine would be $75 after a warning; any subsequent fine would be $125. About 65% of the fines would go to Floyd County police and 35% would go to RedSpeed.
None of the fines will go to the county school system, White said.
Floyd County Commissioners approved the contract at their meeting Tuesday night.
Moving forward, the school board will send their application to the Georgia Department of Transportation to get licensing for the equipment so RedSpeed can begin the installation process.
According to Hunton, they need to do a site survey in the school zone to figure out where to place the equipment. From there, they will handle the equipment and signage installation.
Until GDOT approves the licensing, the timeline is up in the air.
After the cameras are installed, RedSpeed representatives will send out notifications to the area about the cameras. There will be a 30-day warning period before enforcement begins.