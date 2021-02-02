After several years of planning, Rome and Floyd County are getting ready to move forward with the Redmond Trail construction.
“It’s been a long time coming,” County Manager Jamie McCord said at the Joint Services Meeting Tuesday.
The $500,000 project is financed by T-funds, or transportation enhancement funds, from Georgia Department of Transportation.
“They quit the program, but this project has been going on for so long there’s still some funding available,” Special Projects Manager Bruce Ivey said.
The trail will start near the Mount Berry Trail behind the post office. It will make its way across Little Dry Creek and eventually end at West 12th Street, connecting back to the Oostanaula levee trail.
Part of the project will include building a bridge to cross the creek. Ivey said they have some designs they’re looking at but nothing is currently set in stone.
City Manager Sammy Rich explained that, eventually, the trail system will become a sort of loop, crossing U.S. 27 and connecting Mount Berry Trail to the Oostanaula levee trail and Downtown Rome.
“I appreciate all of the work Jamie and Bruce have put into all of this,” Rich said. “This is a good joint project and you know how popular the Mount Berry Trail has been, so thank y’all for sticking with it.”
Connecting the trails will be left to the city to do, but McCord said the county is willing to work and help the city any way they can.
The local governments were going back and forth with Norfolk Southern for a while on an easement underneath one of the railroad trestles. Now they have a contract ready to go which would allow the county to pay a $1,000-a-year lease. It still needs to be reviewed by County Attorney Virginia Harman before the County Commission can take a vote on it.
The construction will be put out to bid through GDOT sometime in March or April, with Ivey expecting construction to start sometime in June, depending on the weather.
He expects the construction to take about 270 days, or about six to nine months, depending on weather.