A project that's been 10 years in the making will finally debut next week during the ribbon cutting for the Redmond Trail connector.
The new segment will connect the trail atop the levee near Avenue A and East 12th Street to the Mount Berry Trail behind the post office. It's the final piece that links the trail in the unincorporated area into Rome's Heritage River Trail System.
"It's amazing to say we're finally done, and it's kind of ironic since it's only a quarter of a mile of paved trail and a 100-foot bridge, but this connection is everything," TRED President Julie Smith said.
While it’s a small section, it’s one that has overcome several obstacles, including special design considerations needed to span Little Dry Creek and pass under the railroad trestle that crosses the Oostanaula River to Ridge Ferry Park.
The nonprofit TRED was formed to partner with Floyd County on building the Redmond Trail and raised approximately $75,000 to cover a shortfall in the local match needed to accept a state grant.
Lewallen Construction is in charge of the project that finally came about through the public-private partnership.
The trail advocacy group also raised funds to cover the construction cost overrun. The project was expected to cost close to $500,000 a decade ago but the final bid came in earlier this year at $838,153.
"We're super grateful for the county for their commitment to make this happen, even when it ran over budget," Smith said.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the new bridge.
Parking is available at Greater Rome Community Bank, Buffalo Wild Wings and the Rome Post Office. You can access the trail using either the Mount Berry Trail or the Avenue A trail. The ribbon cutting will be on the Mount Berry side.
Another trail plan that is already in the works is linking the other end of Mount Berry Trail to the Armuchee Connector, to form a loop. Currently there are 1.8 miles of paved trail that dead end near a small inlet of the Oostanaula River.