Redmond Regional Medical Center is collaborating with Floyd Against Drugs and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office to host “Crush the Crisis” on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They hope to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse as well as the proper disposal of medications.
Tents will be set up at the main entrance to the hospital at 501 Redmond Road for drive-through drop offs of unused or expired prescription drugs. Social distancing and anonymity will be preserved.
The event aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 2 million people in the U.S. suffered from an opioid use disorder and more than 67,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2018.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the U.S. is seeing an increase in opioid usage, with 40 states reporting increases in opioid-related mortality, according to the American Medical Association.
“Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be exacerbating the opioid crisis by causing many Americans to have feelings of anxiety, grief, isolation, financial worry, and an ongoing sense of uncertainty, affecting those with substance use disorders as well as those at risk of developing one,” said Julie Barnes, chief medical officer at Redmond.
"Now is more important than ever to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse," she added.
They will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana).
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the event, including universal masking, social distancing, removal of high-touch items and a drive-through collection option.
Redmond Regional Medical Center is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s second annual national “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day. In fall 2019, 100 HCA Healthcare facilities in 16 states collected 5,887 pounds of unused and expired medications at nationwide “Crush the Crisis” events.