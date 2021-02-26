"You are a precious caterpillar, wrapped in a sweet cocoon, who'll emerge a beautiful butterfly in heaven way too soon."
This was the poem Redmond Regional Medical Center ICU Nurse Amanda Bohannon wrote for her oldest daughter Marlowe on her 17th birthday.
Because of the experience with her daughter, and her loss, she is making a dream to opening a retreat for kids with disabilities and their families a reality.
Marlowe had Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare genetic metabolism disorder caused by a single gene change. This made it difficult for Marlowe to digest carbohydrates and caused severe brain and nervous system issues.
She spent much of her life in a wheelchair and was fed through a feeding tube during the last several years of her life.
While she eventually lost the ability to speak, she could listen.
"(Marlowe) absolutely loved being outside," Bohannon said. "She loved listening to the wind and watching the trees move. She couldn't talk anymore but she absolutely loved being outside."
Marlowe passed away in 2012 when she was just 18-years-old.
"If you bury a child, you have to find some way to keep your mind busy or you'll lose it," Bohannon said.
Bohannon, who had just finished her last semester of nursing school, said God wanted her to build a place called "The Sweet Cocoon" in memory of her daughter. At first she was confused, but after talking with her family and friends, she realized that it was something she was meant to do.
Over the last nine years, Bohannon has been working to make that dream a reality. The Sweet Cocoon will be a farm retreat for children with special needs and their families to relax and enjoy nature.
The retreat will be a handicap friendly place where families can stay in a big house, eat lunch outside and watch farm animals, she said. It'll be a place for the parents to breathe and relax and for all the kids to have fun.
During Marlowe's childhood, her mother said it was very difficult for them to travel. There weren't many places that had the kind of access they needed for their family.
"Say if it's raining, everyone is using the handicap parking and then you can't find any spaces," she said.
She wants to make sure that the Sweet Cocoon will be as accessible as possible for everyone.
The organization is a non-profit and has received many donations over the years from Bohannon's friends, coworkers and people from all over the country. Using the donations, she plans to build a barn for farm animals, renovate a duck condo and build a house to accommodate two families at a time.
Eventually, Bohannon hopes to build a handicap accessible playground for the kids to use.
After many years of trying to find a place, Bohannon found a beautiful 19-acre lot at 45 Ellis Road last summer was able to buy it without any hassle.
"The attorney who did our closing waived the fee and offered it as a donation," she said.
Since she and her husband, Floyd County Police Department Capt. David Bohannon, bought the property, they've been hard at work at getting it set up.
Right now, it has a gravel driveway, a spacious beautiful field and some decorations here and there. They haven't been able to build anything without a special use permit, which the county approved for them on Tuesday.
They're first working on a big pavilion for activities and meals. After that is built, they'll open for small events and allow families to visit and enjoy the land.
While the families stay at the retreat, Bohannon wants to make sure siblings are involved in activities as much as possible, something her younger daughter pointed out to her. She has a variety of ideas in store for all the kids, including camp-outs and movies on the field.
She hopes to have the pavilion ready by the end of the summer, along with a gift shop built out of an existing structure on the property.
Over the years, she has built relationships with other local non-profits, such as Summit Quest, and hopes to involve other agencies in the project over the years. She also wants to be in contact with hospitals in the north Georgia area to connect them to the retreat.
To donate to The Sweet Cocoon, you can visit their Facebook page or website thesweetcocoon.com.