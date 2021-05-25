Eight seniors from across the Floyd County school system were recognized for their Project SEARCH internships at Redmond Regional Hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Project SEARCH is a nationwide program dedicated to helping high school students with disabilities prepare for the work world, according to Instructional Coordinator Debra Miller.
Floyd County’s Project SEARCH program has been running for the past few years and has helped numerous students find employment after graduation.
“We spend the whole day here at Redmond,” Miller said. “We meet for about an hour each morning then, the rest of the day, they are paired with a mentor in a certain department — whichever one they’re most interested in or one they want to learn more about — and they spend 10 weeks with them.”
The interns can be found in the nutrition department, preparing meals for patients or cleaning the cafeteria; in materials management, which is stocking supplies; or environmental maintenance, which is cleaning around the hospital.
When the school year began, they were unsure if they would be able to do the program because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were able to work around it.
“We only had to quarantine once, which was a relief,” Miller said.
During the graduation, three of the students gave speeches about their time at Redmond.
“When I first began Project SEARCH, I was nervous about working in a hospital, but it turns out I really enjoyed being here,” Desiree Kozody said.
Justen Wheat said he was excited to meet new people through the program and found that he enjoyed working in materials management, stocking supply rooms. He’s hoping to get a job at either Lowe’s or Walmart in the near future.
“It’s a thrill for us at Redmond to partner with Project SEARCH,” said Redmond Public Relations Director Andrea Pitts. “After they graduate, we get to see them out in the community and finding employment.”
All of this year’s graduates have either been already been hired or are in the process of getting a job.