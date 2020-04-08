One of the seniors at Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center who had tested postive for COVID-19 has died.
"Unfortunately one of the residents at the center passed away today," Rome Health and Rehab spokesperson Annaliese Impink said on Wednesday.
There are currently 15 residents at the Redmond Circle facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. Five of them are receiving treatment in local hospitals and one of the residents returned to the center from treatment on Wednesday.
That brings to four the number of Floyd County residents who have died from the disease.
As of Wednesday, hospitals in Floyd County were treating 17 people who were confirmed with COVID-19 and 35 patients were awaiting their test results. In addition, there were 19 patients locally whose tests came back negative for the disease.
The number of people in Floyd County who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose by one to 93 while the number of cases in Georgia jumped by nearly 900 overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. As of noon Wednesday 9,901 Georgians have tested positive for the illness, compared to 9,156 on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Regionally, the two hardest hit counties in Northwest Georgia -- Bartow and Cobb -- showed flattening numbers after recent spikes. Cobb County's confirmed cases only rose by just over 20, to 588, and the county's death toll remained the same. Bartow County only reported one additional case Wednesday, for a total of 192. No additional deaths were reported in Bartow.
Gordon County had 26 cases and Polk County had 22 cases. Gordon County also reported its third death resulting from the disease.