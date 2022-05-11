As a way to boost interest for investors in North Rome, the Rome Redevelopment Committee is looking at the possibility of setting up a TAD in the area. Shown is North Broad Street approaching Callahan Street.
The Rome-Floyd Redevelopment committee is considering two tax allocation districts for two of Rome's blighted gateways: the Martha Berry Boulevard corridor and the North Broad Street corridor.
If placed under TAD, the increase in property taxes stemming from improvements to the property would be funneled back into the project for a set number of years. The taxing entities would have to agree to forgo the money.
While there aren't any proposed projects that are contingent on a TAD, the redevelopment committee members said they're hoping this will attract potential businesses and developers to revitalize the areas.
During a special called meeting on Wednesday, the redevelopment committee heard from KB Advisory Group consultant Geoff Koski on how a TAD could help them redevelop the corridors.
"The whole point of a TAD is taking an area that needs some love and attention and put an economic development tool behind it to give it that love," Koski said.
Under the proposed TAD, the southern boundary rests at West Ninth Street and moves up towards North Fifth Avenue and W. 12th St. This would cover about 41 parcels and over 130 acres.
What could go in that area is still "up for debate" as Koski described, but ultimately, the area fits the bill for what a TAD is.
For the North Rome TAD, the proposed TAD starts at the intersection of North Broad Street and Calhoun Avenue and moves up, stopping just short of North Avenue.
However, committee Chair Jim Bojo and other members of the committee agreed that they would like to see it extend up to North Avenue and use the railroads in the area as east and west boundaries.
Charles Love, who has been highly advocating for the North Rome community, said the area is closer to meeting the TAD standards than any other TAD district in the city.
"This feels like the first opportunity for North Rome to really be excited about something," Love said.
While discussing whether the Floyd County Commission would be behind the proposed TADs, City Manager Sammy Rich said they are working with the county closely on the proposals and they want to allow the county to do their own internal review of the proposals before moving forward.
Rich also said he will be sending the proposals to the committee members before the next meeting on May 25 before the committee makes a recommendation for the Rome City Commission and Floyd County Commission.