The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up this month for a series of blood and platelet drives around the country.
Donors are automatically entered into a drawing to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
A drive is scheduled from 2-7 p.m. Monday in Floyd County. The next local opportunity is Jan. 28 in the Red Cross office at 112 John Maddox Drive.
People who have recovered from COVID-19 are especially needed, to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage.
“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services.
“With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need,” she said.
There are several ways to schedule an appointment: visit RedCrossBlood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or activate the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus. Survivors can help through a convalescent plasma donation or by simply giving whole blood.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.