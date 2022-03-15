Red Cross of Northwest Georgia recently named Dalton native Carla Maton as its executive director.
Born and raised in Northwest Georgia, Maton has worked with Red Cross for six years. She was the disaster program manager for Northwest Georgia in 2016 and moved to Atlanta in 2019 to fulfill the role of disaster recovery manager. Maton said she views her return to north Georgia as a homecoming.
Additionally, Maton hopes to rebuild Red Cross' presence in the community. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the organization's services went virtual. With the Red Cross office reopening April 1, Maton hopes to transition back to in-person services. With her roots in Northwest Georgia and previous experience with the Red Cross, she understands the emergencies that the area faces.
"We are prepping ourselves and our community to understand that we're still here. Our volunteers are still here delivering service," Maton said. "We're integrating ourselves back to in-person response so that the community can really feel our presence."
Maton also wants to strengthen the area's volunteer numbers.
"I think that any nonprofits that you talk with these days are going to tell you that we're seeing a drop in the number of volunteers based on a number of factors from the pandemic," Maton said. She added that 90% of the Red Cross' workforce is composed of volunteers.
At Monday's Rome City Commission meeting, March was named as Red Cross Month. Mayor Sundai Stevenson signed a proclamation recognizing the organization.
"Their work to prevent and alleviate human suffering is vital to strengthening our community’s resilience," the proclamation read. "We dedicate this month of March to all those who continue to advance the noble legacy of American Red Cross founder Clara Barton."
To celebrate the reopening of their offices at 112 John Maddox Drive, the Red Cross of Northwest Georgia will host a Spring Open House from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday.
There will be St. Patrick's day activities, music and tours of the office. Maton, board members and staff will be there to meet members of the public.
Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the Red Cross website, redcross.org, and follow the volunteer link.