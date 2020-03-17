In the past seven days alone, there have been 166 appointment cancellations from blood donors to Georgia's American Red Cross supply.
That's 5,713 units of blood not collected, according to American Red Cross of Northwest Georgia Executive Director Leigh Brock Barba.
"One unit of blood can save three people’s lives," Barba said Tuesday. "So you can see how important additional blood drives are."
For that reason, the American Red Cross is urging all healthy individuals who are not self-isolating to give blood or platelets at local blood drives occurring this month.
In Rome, residents can make appointments to participate in drives happening through Friday and all next week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 112 John Maddox Drive.
To secure an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org and enter code ROME, call 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767) or use the Red Cross Blood Donor app.
The blood donation process takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual amount of time in a chair is only eight to 10 minutes, according to an American Red Cross press release.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass form through RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
Donors with type O blood and platelet donors are in high demand.
"We're asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time," said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Blood Services. "As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it's critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients."
The Red Cross stresses the donation process is safe and employees are following all safety protocols, including wearing gloves and personal protective gear, wiping down donor-touched areas after every collection and using sterile collection sets for each donation.
It's also safe for those receiving the blood, the press release stated.
"There are no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, from a transfusion," stated the release. "The Red Cross can help ensure the safety and availability of the U.S. blood supply for patients, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease."
People who have traveled to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea, as well as those diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been in contact with a known carrier are asked to delay their donation for 28 days.