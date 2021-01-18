Seems like a lot of Floyd County residents take their recycling seriously.
A weekend recycling event netted 684 cars in what is believed to have been a record number of people who showed up Saturday for the first household hazardous waste collection in a full year.
County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said he thinks the previous high occurred at an event at the old center on Watters Street four or five years ago, when close to 500 vehicles caused a big traffic jam in North Rome.
That particular event is what forced the center to ask people to begin calling ahead and get a time to bring their recyclables.
Not every car that came through Saturday had an appointment, but the facility on Lavender Drive is much better equipped to handle a long line without impacting traffic, Skeen said.
"For the most part, they were in and out in five minutes," Skeen said. "It went really well."
Also the number of community service workers, inmate laborers and contract personnel with the recycling vendor, Clean Earth, helped keep the line moving without long delays.
The majority brought liquids because the county has not conducted a liquids recycling event since January of last year.
"We've been doing one every four months for several years," Skeen said. "Then we had to rebid our contract last fall. Fortunately, a lot of people have held onto their stuff. They've been calling all year."
Skeen guessed that as much as half of the liquids, by volume, that came in Saturday were latex based paints.
"We have been pulling latex out of what we ship out because it's not hazardous," Skeen said.
The landfill does not take liquids. Crews have been working to dry out and solidify the latex paint and take it to the landfill.
Another possibility is reusing some of the containers, some five-gallon tubs containing what may still be usable paints.
"We're going to continue to work toward being able to reuse it," Skeen said.
Skeen said that while liquids were the big draw, they got plenty of electronics items as well.
Even though the county had done an electronics recycling event in November, the public works chief said it's not unusual to get a lot of electronics right after Christmas because people are getting newer items.