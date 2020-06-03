Work at the recycling center on Lavender Drive is starting to ramp up slowly.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said he hopes to have operations back up to 100% before the end of the month.
County Public Works Director Michael Skeen and Floyd County Prison Warden Mike Long are continuing to review lengthy housekeeping plans relative to maintenance of the plant going forward.
It typically takes 32-40 inmate laborers to run the operation, McCord said. During the peak of he health care emergency locally in March and April, the county was not getting any inmate labor at the center. The number of inmates going to work have slowly been increasing since May 1, according to prison Warden Mike Long.
The warden said part of the problems recently have been a shortage of inmates. The Department of Corrections has put a hold on the transfer of inmates for much of the past three months. As some of the local prisoners were released, the available workforce dwindled.
"I just went and picked up 36," Long said Wednesday. The Floyd County Prison can accommodate 439 inmates but only has 400 at this time.
To this point, the crews have largely been focused on cleaning the building and the equipment.
"We are starting to take some materials this week," MvCord said. "But we are not taking any external (not taken in by city or county public works) waste."
The Floyd County manager estimated the center would be in 25% service by the end of the week, hopefully at the 50% level by the end of next week and closer to 100% by the week after.
"About the only thing city residents have felt from this is knowing that their (material) was not going to the recycling center," McCord said.