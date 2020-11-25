The presidential election local recount finished for the day around 1:30 p.m., with around 8,400 mail-in ballots counted as of Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Elections Board member John Scott Husser, the process has been “slow and steady.” They will resume the recount 9 a.m. Monday after the holiday weekend.
Husser said that once they finish the last half of the mail-in ballots that had been damaged, they’ll adjudicate all of the mail-in ballots and will move to early in-person ballots, election day ballots and, finally, provisional ballots.
The staff has until midnight on Dec. 2 to finish the recount.
County election workers started a second recount of the state’s presidential race results Tuesday after a request from President Donald Trump. Under state law, the losing candidate can request a recount if the margin is less than a half-percent. Results show President-elect Joe Biden won the race in Georgia by a slim margin of just over 12,000 votes.
Once they finish the mail-in ballots, which are the most difficult to process, the rest should be fairly routine.
The recount process has run fairly smoothly in an election that has been punctuated by false claims of fraud. Trump has made claims about voter fraud and raised questions about absentee ballot signature verification in Georgia.
Floyd County was the focus of national attention when, during an audit of the presidential race, they found nearly 3,000 ballots had not been counted. Several other counties also had minor adjustments but the changes didn’t come close to overturning Biden’s win.
The Trump campaign’s accusations, which have been repeatedly debunked by the Republican administration in the state Secretary of State’s office, have nonetheless led to some minor issues.
One volunteer poll watcher for the Floyd County Republican Party left Wednesday morning after he reportedly followed a Dominion Voting Systems technician into the bathroom.
The poll watcher, who is not charged with any criminal allegation, followed the technician into the bathroom with his cellphone, reportedly recording him. After the incident, the poll watcher left the administration building.